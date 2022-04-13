Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 13

Bronzeville Trail, a 606-Style bike and pedestrian path for South Side, finally moving forward (Block Club)

Driver fatally struck Allen Lee Jr., 88, in Morgan Park last month (Sun-Times)

Ingleside driver had drugs in his system at time he killed Michael J. Brennan, 53, last year, officials say (Tribune)

Man stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train near Chicago Ave., the 5th CTA attack in a week (NBC)

Falling ‘L-juice’ vexes drivers who park under CTA tracks, but CTA says it’s not responsible (CBS)

Gas prices at stations near Metra stops are high, so take Metra instead of driving (Tribune)

Psst… Wanna buy Mies van der Rohe’s cool apartment across the street from the MCA for $839,000? (Crain’s)

Get beer and tacos at Revolution Brewing this month to help fund Logan skate park revamp (Block Club)

