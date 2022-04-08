Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 8

Crusader: Willie Wilson, who spent $1.2M on street-clogging gas giveaways, will announce mayor run Monday

Bike advocates are pushing for the return of Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council meetings (Block Club)

After 3 violent attacks on CTA in 3 days, Ald. Reilly argues that the current security plan isn’t working (CBS)

Metra to boost Union Pacific Northwest service as it anticipates the return of commuters (Tribune)

Lincoln Square neighbors petitioning city to advance affordable housing proposal near Brown Line (Block Club)

Diagonal parking on Cornelia west of Clark near Wrigley removed to make room for wider sidewalks (Block Club)

“A civic embarrassment”: With >10 years as a hole in the ground, new plans for the Chicago Spire site (CBS)

Young Professionals in Transportation hosts a transportation trivia night April 14, 6 PM at Bar Louie, 47 W. Polk

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.