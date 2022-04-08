Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 8
- Crusader: Willie Wilson, who spent $1.2M on street-clogging gas giveaways, will announce mayor run Monday
- Bike advocates are pushing for the return of Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council meetings (Block Club)
- After 3 violent attacks on CTA in 3 days, Ald. Reilly argues that the current security plan isn’t working (CBS)
- Metra to boost Union Pacific Northwest service as it anticipates the return of commuters (Tribune)
- Lincoln Square neighbors petitioning city to advance affordable housing proposal near Brown Line (Block Club)
- Diagonal parking on Cornelia west of Clark near Wrigley removed to make room for wider sidewalks (Block Club)
- “A civic embarrassment”: With >10 years as a hole in the ground, new plans for the Chicago Spire site (CBS)
- Young Professionals in Transportation hosts a transportation trivia night April 14, 6 PM at Bar Louie, 47 W. Polk
