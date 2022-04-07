- In August 2017 a man shoved a stranger onto the tracks at the Washington Blue Line station. The victim was able to escape without injury.
- In June 2017, a 19-year-old man on a bike died at the Red Line’s Sox-35th station after he fell onto the tracks and was struck and killed by a train.
- In June 2019 Felon Smith, 37, dropped her phone at the 69th Street Red Line station. After she went down onto the tracks to retrieve the device, she was fatally struck by a train.
- In July 2019 bike courier German Catalan-Cortez was reportedly biking on the Blue Line’s IMD station platform when he fell onto the third rail and was killed by the electrical current.
- In April 2020 ex-Marine Mamadou Balde, 29, was reportedly walking away from a confrontation with three men at the Jackson Red Line stop when one of them pushed him off the platform into a moving train, killing him.
- In October 2021 a man who reportedly had mental health issues allegedly attacked a senior who was in town for the marathon, repeatedly punching her until she fell onto the Cermak Green Line station tracks. She survived, but with serious injuries.
- In April 2022 a Red Line operator was lured out of the train at Granville Station by a report of a dropped phone, and then shoved onto the tracks. He survived with minor injuries.