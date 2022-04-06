Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 6

ATA agrees with Streetsblog: Along with trails plan, we need a citywide network of connected, protected bikeways

Woman, 27, killed after driving into fence near Roosevelt/Morgan early this morning (Sun-Times)

CPD shares reports of groups of people harassing riders on Red, Green lines, man beaten at State/Lake (ABC)

Panel: Metra not obligated to produce footage of employee who claimed he was injured on job (Law Bulletin)

RTA launched “Forward for All” ad campaign to highlight transit service as essential (Progressive Railroading)

Residents push back on proposal to build casino as part of One Central development on Metra tracks (Sun-Times)

Clarendon Hills’ $11.8M downtown revitalization project, including new Metra station, is nearly done (Tribune)

