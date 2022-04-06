Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 6

  • ATA agrees with Streetsblog: Along with trails plan, we need a citywide network of connected, protected bikeways
  • Woman, 27, killed after driving into fence near Roosevelt/Morgan early this morning (Sun-Times)
  • CPD shares reports of groups of people harassing riders on Red, Green lines, man beaten at State/Lake (ABC)
  • Panel: Metra not obligated to produce footage of employee who claimed he was injured on job (Law Bulletin)
  • RTA launched “Forward for All” ad campaign to highlight transit service as essential (Progressive Railroading)
  • Residents push back on proposal to build casino as part of One Central development on Metra tracks (Sun-Times)
  • Clarendon Hills’ $11.8M downtown revitalization project, including new Metra station, is nearly done (Tribune)

