Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 1

5,000 bikes, helmets, and locks being given away by city (Sun-Times)

Mayor Lightfoot proposes gift cards to help residents pay for gas and transit cards (NPR)

Here’s who is eligible for the city’s gas and public transit cards (NBC 5)

Podcast Arrested Mobility podcast highlights the criminalization of riding bikes on sidewalks

Deal to sell Thompson Center finalized but won’t be completed until summer (Sun-Times)

Bikes on Trains program resumes on the South Shore Line (NWI Times)

The city is providing grants for public outdoor plazas in West Garfield Park and Chatham (City of Chicago)

Former radio host Roe Conn now tracks the city’s auto theft epidemic as part of a police task force (Chicago mag)

CTA Red, Brown and Purple line trains running with delays on North Side due to death investigation at Belmont Avenue station (CBS Chicago)

From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.

