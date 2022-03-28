Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 28

CTA employee arrested after man shot at 95th Red Line station (WGN)

More background and footage of the CTA incident from early Saturday morning (NBC 5)

No bail for CTA worker accused of shooting intoxicated man at Red Line stop (Sun-Times)

That CTA worker is now facing an attempted murder charge after the shooting (WGN)

CTA union leader demands return of conductors and CTA’s own police unit to combat crime surge (Sun-Times)

Passenger killed in multi-car crash on the city’s northwest side (Fox 32)

Brown Sugar Bakery damaged after vehicle crashes into building overnight (ABC 7)

Man struck and killed by SUV driver in Little Village (Fox 32)

How spiking diesel prices translate into higher prices for everyone (Daily Herald)

After neighbors reject gas station plan, developer seeks 40-unit apartment building at Grand and Western (Block Club)

Lake Calumet has been subject of many big plans over the years, but the latest may bring it back to life (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

From March 28 to April 5, Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule, including Today’s Headlines and occasional articles.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.