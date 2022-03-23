Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 23

Wilson’s team promises there will be no repeat of last week’s awful gas-giveaway traffic jams this Thursday (Sun-Times)

CTA returning to the $4T municipal-bond market after nearly a year to sell debt as yields climb higher (Crain’s)

Officials select 3 finalists for billion-dollar Chicago casino project, including plan with pedestrian bridge (NBC)

Crain’s podcast looks at how indicted Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan used clout to influence Metra promotions

Was a person on a bike injured near Diversey/Halsted on Friday night? (The Chainlink)

No injuries after fire at Lawrence Ave. tent city that blocks controversial bike lanes, but residents lost possessions (Block Club)

Hinsdale may remove downtown parking meters and replace them with a 3-hour parking zone (Tribune)

The Recyclery nonprofit bike shop is hiring a full-time seasonal mechanic (The Chainlink)

