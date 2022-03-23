Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 23
- Wilson’s team promises there will be no repeat of last week’s awful gas-giveaway traffic jams this Thursday (Sun-Times)
- CTA returning to the $4T municipal-bond market after nearly a year to sell debt as yields climb higher (Crain’s)
- Officials select 3 finalists for billion-dollar Chicago casino project, including plan with pedestrian bridge (NBC)
- Crain’s podcast looks at how indicted Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan used clout to influence Metra promotions
- Was a person on a bike injured near Diversey/Halsted on Friday night? (The Chainlink)
- No injuries after fire at Lawrence Ave. tent city that blocks controversial bike lanes, but residents lost possessions (Block Club)
- Hinsdale may remove downtown parking meters and replace them with a 3-hour parking zone (Tribune)
- The Recyclery nonprofit bike shop is hiring a full-time seasonal mechanic (The Chainlink)
