Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 22

OEMC and CPD say they will help manage traffic and provide security during Thursday gas giveaway (Tribune)

High-speed crash kills, injures 2 in Washington Park, where alderman said speeding is a non-issue (Fox)

Driver struck semi on Kirk Rd. in Batavia, causing 6-vehicle crash with 2 killed, 2 injured (NBC)

At least 5 people beat and robbed 2 men on train near Chicago Ave. Red Line stop (Fox)

Tribune readers call for conductors /more police / zero tolerance enforcement / ousting homeless on CTA

Metra to add trains to BNSF line to “restore service to near pre-pandemic levels” (Tribune)

Will County forest preserves celebrate 95th anniversary by asking residents to travel 95 miles on trails (Tribune)

