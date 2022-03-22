Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 22
- OEMC and CPD say they will help manage traffic and provide security during Thursday gas giveaway (Tribune)
- High-speed crash kills, injures 2 in Washington Park, where alderman said speeding is a non-issue (Fox)
- Driver struck semi on Kirk Rd. in Batavia, causing 6-vehicle crash with 2 killed, 2 injured (NBC)
- At least 5 people beat and robbed 2 men on train near Chicago Ave. Red Line stop (Fox)
- Tribune readers call for conductors /more police / zero tolerance enforcement / ousting homeless on CTA
- Metra to add trains to BNSF line to “restore service to near pre-pandemic levels” (Tribune)
- Will County forest preserves celebrate 95th anniversary by asking residents to travel 95 miles on trails (Tribune)
