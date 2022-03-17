Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 17

Millionaire Willie Wilson gives out $200K in free gas at gas stations, causing horrible traffic jams (NBC, WGN)

Speeding SUV driver struck sedan at red light in Joliet, killing Ednalice Pagan-Romney, 50 (ABC)

Metra is beefing up BNSF schedule from 86 to 91 runs starting March 28 (ABC)

43rd St. bridge over DLSD takes shape, more road closures happening this weekend (Block Club)

A spin class was a gateway for IL Lottery director Harold Mays to get into outdoor cycling (Chicago Mag)

Bike Lane Uprising makes a cameo in Hattiesburg American piece on alternatives to driving

John discusses the lawsuit to force the city to install audible walk signals at all stoplight intersections (Reader)

