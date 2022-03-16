Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 16
- Chicagoans could vote on ward map for first time in 30 years as alderpeople send rival version to ballot (Block Club)
- Man charged with DUI after 3-car Highland Park crash (Tribune)
- Anti-gentrification Ald. Maldonado is puts 606-adjacent home on market for nearly $2.4 million (Block Club)
- Sun-Times checks in with group bike ride organizers from around the region
- Should I get an electric bike conversion kit, or buy a new e-bike? (The Chainlink)
- Doorways Of Chicago launches Wicker walking tour, highlighting workers cottages, neighborhood landmarks (Block Club)
- Ride Illinois partners with churches to host a fundraiser, Bike Pilgrimage and Prayer for Peace in Ukraine on 3/19
