Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 16

Chicagoans could vote on ward map for first time in 30 years as alderpeople send rival version to ballot (Block Club)

Man charged with DUI after 3-car Highland Park crash (Tribune)

Anti-gentrification Ald. Maldonado is puts 606-adjacent home on market for nearly $2.4 million (Block Club)

Sun-Times checks in with group bike ride organizers from around the region

Should I get an electric bike conversion kit, or buy a new e-bike? (The Chainlink)

Doorways Of Chicago launches Wicker walking tour, highlighting workers cottages, neighborhood landmarks (Block Club)

Ride Illinois partners with churches to host a fundraiser, Bike Pilgrimage and Prayer for Peace in Ukraine on 3/19

