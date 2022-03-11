Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 11
- SBC funder CCT sponsors “How improving Chicago’s infrastructure can boost upward mobility” (Crain’s)
- Federal government extends mask mandate on transit, Amtrak, intercity buses, and planes through 4/18 (CNN)
- 2 killed, 2 injured after speeding driver runs stop sign, strikes another vehicle, hits tree in W. Pullman (NBC)
- Driver, 77, fatally struck pedestrian at 4:30 AM in CVS parking lot in Joliet (Fox)
- 1 or the hit-and-run drivers who fatally struck Alex Hunt, 16, in Burr Ridge has been charged (ABC)
- Driver released from prison after homicide conviction for killing 3 children heading to school bus (NBC)
- Tips for using Metra to celebrate St. Pat’s – no drinking on trains on Saturday (Chicago Crusader)
