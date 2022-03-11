Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 11

SBC funder CCT sponsors “How improving Chicago’s infrastructure can boost upward mobility” (Crain’s)

Federal government extends mask mandate on transit, Amtrak, intercity buses, and planes through 4/18 (CNN)

2 killed, 2 injured after speeding driver runs stop sign, strikes another vehicle, hits tree in W. Pullman (NBC)

Driver, 77, fatally struck pedestrian at 4:30 AM in CVS parking lot in Joliet (Fox)

1 or the hit-and-run drivers who fatally struck Alex Hunt, 16, in Burr Ridge has been charged (ABC)

Driver released from prison after homicide conviction for killing 3 children heading to school bus (NBC)

Tips for using Metra to celebrate St. Pat’s – no drinking on trains on Saturday (Chicago Crusader)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.