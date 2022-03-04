Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 4

CTA gave $3M security contract to politically-connected firm; guards and CAs discuss safety issues (Block Club)

Chicagoans voice concern as violent crime on the CTA has risen 17% (NBC)

CDOT reopens Buena Ave. underpass to Lakefront Trail after deeming it structurally sound (Block Club)

Despite smoking, littering, and radio playing, Red Line is a rare example of an integrated Chicago space (Reader)

After homeowner removes sign of home sold on contract, Englewood activist will adjust art project (Block Club)

R.I.P. Kevin J. Falkner, who loved riding his bike in the forest preserves

Want to go on a mellow group ride? North Side Bike Ride debuts Sunday 3 PM at north end of LFT (Block Club)

Elgin Community Bikes founder will host two free programs in March at Borden Public Library (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.