Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 4
- CTA gave $3M security contract to politically-connected firm; guards and CAs discuss safety issues (Block Club)
- Chicagoans voice concern as violent crime on the CTA has risen 17% (NBC)
- CDOT reopens Buena Ave. underpass to Lakefront Trail after deeming it structurally sound (Block Club)
- Despite smoking, littering, and radio playing, Red Line is a rare example of an integrated Chicago space (Reader)
- After homeowner removes sign of home sold on contract, Englewood activist will adjust art project (Block Club)
- R.I.P. Kevin J. Falkner, who loved riding his bike in the forest preserves
- Want to go on a mellow group ride? North Side Bike Ride debuts Sunday 3 PM at north end of LFT (Block Club)
- Elgin Community Bikes founder will host two free programs in March at Borden Public Library (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.