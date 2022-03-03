Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 3
- Former IL House speaker Mike Madigan, who used clout to influence Metra promotions, is indicted (Capitolfax)
- CPD: Turning driver who failed to yield on DLSD near MSI caused pileup that injured 4 people (Fox)
- Police pursuit of alleged carjackers ends with driver crashing into Chatham restaurant (Fox)
- Driver charged in hit-and-run killing of retired officer Richard Hajean, 57, on Touhy in Edison Park (ABC)
- Violent crime on the ‘L’ is up 17% compared to 2021, after the violent crime rate doubled in 2020 (ABC)
- 3 people shot outside Howard station, latest in multiple shootings, robberies along Red Line this week (NBC)
- Police: Man robbed of phone by three males on Red Line at 47th Street (ABC)
- Streetscape project planned for Devon between Sheridan and Ravenswood in Edgewater (Block Club)
- Belmont flyover just opened in November, so why is concrete already falling? (CBS)
- Chicago Fund will give $1.5 million for events to build community, including bike rides (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.