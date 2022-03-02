Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 2
- IG report finds Black drivers are subject to “overwhelming disparity” in police stops (Block Club)
- Chicago Business Journal looks at potential for Red Line extension to bring housing, retail to Far South Side
- Neighbors cite increased car traffic as a reason to not have a casino at the 78 development (Block Club)
- Church members mourn Pullman hit-and-run victims Adelbert Wilson and pastor Yvonne Lee-Wilson (ABC)
- Red Line service disrupted Tuesday morning after person is struck, critically injured at Harrison (Sun-Times)
- Fiery rollover crash shuts down Route 120 in far-north-suburban Gurnee (CBS)
- At least 5 people attacked, robbed 2 men on Red Line on Tuesday around 9 PM near Chicago stop (Fox)
- Chicago-founded Veo scooter company opens HQ in Santa Monica, CA, is hiring 300 workers (SMDP)
- Here are CTA and Metra stations where churches are giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday (ABC)
