Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 2

IG report finds Black drivers are subject to “overwhelming disparity” in police stops (Block Club)

Chicago Business Journal looks at potential for Red Line extension to bring housing, retail to Far South Side

Neighbors cite increased car traffic as a reason to not have a casino at the 78 development (Block Club)

Church members mourn Pullman hit-and-run victims Adelbert Wilson and pastor Yvonne Lee-Wilson (ABC)

Red Line service disrupted Tuesday morning after person is struck, critically injured at Harrison (Sun-Times)

Fiery rollover crash shuts down Route 120 in far-north-suburban Gurnee (CBS)

At least 5 people attacked, robbed 2 men on Red Line on Tuesday around 9 PM near Chicago stop (Fox)

Chicago-founded Veo scooter company opens HQ in Santa Monica, CA, is hiring 300 workers (SMDP)

Here are CTA and Metra stations where churches are giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday (ABC)

