Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 25
- Clear Path program with 1/2-off tickets for low-income residents, starts in April (Block Club)
- Lawsuit CPD’s failure to implement foot chase policy led to killing of Anthony Alvarez (Block Club)
- Box truck driver who struck IDOT vehicle on I-57 ticketed for violating Scott’s Law (WGN)
- Metra will do “safety blitzes” at 51 stations, doing outreach to riders (Progressive Railroading)
- Chicago comes closer to solving school bus woes 6 months into school year (Block Club)
- Covent SRO at 2653 N, Clark will be converted into affordable studios (YIMBY)
- Meet Mary Wallace, first female bus driver for the Chicago Transit Authority (Tribune)
