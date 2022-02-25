Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 25

Clear Path program with 1/2-off tickets for low-income residents, starts in April (Block Club)

Lawsuit CPD’s failure to implement foot chase policy led to killing of Anthony Alvarez (Block Club)

Box truck driver who struck IDOT vehicle on I-57 ticketed for violating Scott’s Law (WGN)

Metra will do “safety blitzes” at 51 stations, doing outreach to riders (Progressive Railroading)

Chicago comes closer to solving school bus woes 6 months into school year (Block Club)

Covent SRO at 2653 N, Clark will be converted into affordable studios (YIMBY)

Meet Mary Wallace, first female bus driver for the Chicago Transit Authority (Tribune)

