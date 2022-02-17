Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 17

Police confirm missing Round Lake man boarded Metra train before his disappearance last month (LMS)

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen members ratify new Metra contract (Progressive Railroading)

Metra is running MED trains overnight to keep overhead wires from accumulating ice (ABC)

The U. of C. Maroon newspaper looks at the current local and global cycling boom

Loyola Phoenix looks at Better Streets’ #PlowTheSidewalks campaign for municipal sidewalk clearance

A look at the Bicycle Museum of America, founded in Chicago in 1997, now located in rural Ohio (Alive)

Final design renderings for Naperville downtown streetscape will be presented at February 22 meeting

