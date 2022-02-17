Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 17
- Police confirm missing Round Lake man boarded Metra train before his disappearance last month (LMS)
- Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen members ratify new Metra contract (Progressive Railroading)
- Metra is running MED trains overnight to keep overhead wires from accumulating ice (ABC)
- The U. of C. Maroon newspaper looks at the current local and global cycling boom
- Loyola Phoenix looks at Better Streets’ #PlowTheSidewalks campaign for municipal sidewalk clearance
- A look at the Bicycle Museum of America, founded in Chicago in 1997, now located in rural Ohio (Alive)
- Final design renderings for Naperville downtown streetscape will be presented at February 22 meeting
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.