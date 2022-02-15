Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 15
- Chicago saw 37K hit-and-runs in 2021, but just 306 arrests. Why do police solve so few of these crimes? (CBS)
- Slain teen Sincere Cole, 15, lost mother in 2019 when she was struck at 69th Red stop as guard stood by (Sun-Times)
- Deceased person found on Metra Electric District tracks on 51st Street in Hyde Park (WGN)
- Active Transportation Alliance discusses the launch of the Chicago region’s first transit riders union
- U. of C. students, neighbors want the school to spend $1B in reparations for its role in urban renewal (Block Club)
- If a casino is built in Bronzeville, should it be accessible by ped bridges, or CTA and car (and bike?) only (Block Club)
- The Habitat Company buys 344 N. Canal, near Lake/Clinton stop, to build 343 apartments, 123 car spots (YIMBY)
