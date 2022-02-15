Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 15

Chicago saw 37K hit-and-runs in 2021, but just 306 arrests. Why do police solve so few of these crimes? (CBS)

Slain teen Sincere Cole, 15, lost mother in 2019 when she was struck at 69th Red stop as guard stood by (Sun-Times)

Deceased person found on Metra Electric District tracks on 51st Street in Hyde Park (WGN)

Active Transportation Alliance discusses the launch of the Chicago region’s first transit riders union

U. of C. students, neighbors want the school to spend $1B in reparations for its role in urban renewal (Block Club)

If a casino is built in Bronzeville, should it be accessible by ped bridges, or CTA and car (and bike?) only (Block Club)

The Habitat Company buys 344 N. Canal, near Lake/Clinton stop, to build 343 apartments, 123 car spots (YIMBY)

