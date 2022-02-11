Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 11
- “Vacancy fraud” state bill would punish landlords who avoid renting out empty storefronts (Block Club)
- Driver dies after car struck by Amtrak train, dragged, caught fire near Deerfield station (CBS)
- Driver cited after failing to yield while turning at Monroe/DLSD, injuring 6, including 4 kids, in another car (ABC)
- Fire Engine rolled over after crash with minivan driver at multilane Palatine intersection (CBS)
- Niles, which has seen many pedestrian deaths in recent years, is looking at ways to improve safety (WTTW)
- Ald. Sposato seeks volunteers to shovel snow for seniors on the Far Northwest Side (Block Club)
- During cold weather some bike clubs switch to indoor gatherings, alternative activities (Herald)
- Valentine’s Day for the auto-erotic: Dinner and a movie in your car (Block Club)
- Here are stories of couples who met via CTA and the Chicago Perimeter Ride (Newcity)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago