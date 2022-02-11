Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 11

“Vacancy fraud” state bill would punish landlords who avoid renting out empty storefronts (Block Club)

Driver dies after car struck by Amtrak train, dragged, caught fire near Deerfield station (CBS)

Driver cited after failing to yield while turning at Monroe/DLSD, injuring 6, including 4 kids, in another car (ABC)

Fire Engine rolled over after crash with minivan driver at multilane Palatine intersection (CBS)

Niles, which has seen many pedestrian deaths in recent years, is looking at ways to improve safety (WTTW)

Ald. Sposato seeks volunteers to shovel snow for seniors on the Far Northwest Side (Block Club)

During cold weather some bike clubs switch to indoor gatherings, alternative activities (Herald)

Valentine’s Day for the auto-erotic: Dinner and a movie in your car (Block Club)

Here are stories of couples who met via CTA and the Chicago Perimeter Ride (Newcity)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago