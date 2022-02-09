Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 9
- CTA awarded $912.1M in federal American Rescue Plan funds, helping to maintain service (Sun-Times)
- Child, 5, dies from injuries 2 weeks after Round Lake Beach crash that killed driver (Tribune)
- Man reportedly had medical emergency on Cumberland Blue platform, fell on tracks, survived (Nadig)
- Ald. Vasquez, who recently learned to ride a bike, discusses how to make scooter-share equitable (Sun-Times)
- South Siders created viral videos and data-driven maps questioning the city’s plowing policies (Block Club)
- Streets and San announces it will be throwing out “dibs” junk starting Friday (Block Club)
- Chicago might consider Evanston-style parking lane plowing on side streets, eradicating “dibs” (Axios)
- Here’s what the Purple Line looked like during last week’s snow storm (Evanston Roundtable)
- Take Chicago Magazine’s challenging (and sort of inaccurate?) streets quiz
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago