Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 28

This year Chicago’s court-mandated count of homeless population will include those sheltering on CTA (CBS)

2 men died after motorist shot at them near Wilson/Clark, and their car crashed and caught on fire (Block Club)

2 injured after car driver sideswiped pickup truck on 7000 block of South Chicago Ave. (Fox)

Pedestrian traffic rerouted after “suspicious object” found at Lake/Michigan (ABC)

New ordinance would prohibit city from charging carjacking victims towing and storage fees (Block Club)

State legislators considering bill to require life rings at all public access points along Lake Michigan (Block Club)

Upgrades to “Soul City Corridor” of Chicago Ave. will include bike/bus lanes, pedestrian improvements (FSM)

Want to live cheaper in Chicago? Get a CTA pass and ride a bike (Time Out Chicago)

