Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 28
- This year Chicago’s court-mandated count of homeless population will include those sheltering on CTA (CBS)
- 2 men died after motorist shot at them near Wilson/Clark, and their car crashed and caught on fire (Block Club)
- 2 injured after car driver sideswiped pickup truck on 7000 block of South Chicago Ave. (Fox)
- Pedestrian traffic rerouted after “suspicious object” found at Lake/Michigan (ABC)
- New ordinance would prohibit city from charging carjacking victims towing and storage fees (Block Club)
- State legislators considering bill to require life rings at all public access points along Lake Michigan (Block Club)
- Upgrades to “Soul City Corridor” of Chicago Ave. will include bike/bus lanes, pedestrian improvements (FSM)
- Want to live cheaper in Chicago? Get a CTA pass and ride a bike (Time Out Chicago)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago