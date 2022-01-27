Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 27

ATA op-ed: Let’s use federal infra dollars to improve bus service, including reviving Ashland BRT (Tribune)

Editorial: It was foolish for CTA prez Carter to skip hearings on $26M in tax revenue (Sun-Times)

Two semi drivers injured in crash on Dan Ryan near 83rd early this morning, one seriously injured (ABC)

Metra Milwaukee District West trains were halted due to switch problems during Tuesday PM rush (CBS)

64-unit affordable housing development with 19 car spots approved for Division/California (Block Club)

Little Village Arch, built in 1990, is now an official city landmark (Block Club)

WBEZ editor reflects on history of LeClaire Courts public housing development, his childhood home

A WGN Radio producer beats the cold by getting around the Loop via the Pedway system

