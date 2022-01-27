Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 27
- ATA op-ed: Let’s use federal infra dollars to improve bus service, including reviving Ashland BRT (Tribune)
- Editorial: It was foolish for CTA prez Carter to skip hearings on $26M in tax revenue (Sun-Times)
- Two semi drivers injured in crash on Dan Ryan near 83rd early this morning, one seriously injured (ABC)
- Metra Milwaukee District West trains were halted due to switch problems during Tuesday PM rush (CBS)
- 64-unit affordable housing development with 19 car spots approved for Division/California (Block Club)
- Little Village Arch, built in 1990, is now an official city landmark (Block Club)
- WBEZ editor reflects on history of LeClaire Courts public housing development, his childhood home
- A WGN Radio producer beats the cold by getting around the Loop via the Pedway system
