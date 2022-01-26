Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 26
- People for Bikes said Chicago cycling is awful, New Bike League report says our city is a best practice (Bloomberg)
- Welcome back Carter: Alders scold CTA prez for skipping hearing on agency getting $26.1 M in tax revenue (Block Club)
- Chief equity officer Candace Moore says equitable TOD is part of Chicago’s Year of Healing plan (Tribune)
- Round Lake Beach crash leaves man, 41, dead, 6 critically injured, including a child (ABC)
- Trucker who was allegedly viewing porn on phone when he killed Martin Knip, 63, charged with homicide (Tribune)
- After driver killed retired officer Richard Haljean on Touhy in Edison Park, neighbors call for speed cams (CBS)
- O’Hare-bound Blue Line service temporarily suspended this morning after death on tracks at Division stop (CBS)
- Video shows multi-car crash in Gary that shut down all lanes of I-80 Tuesday afternoon (Fox)
- Alex Nelson from Better Streets Chicago discussed campaign for municipal sidewalk snow clearance (WGN)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago