Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 26

People for Bikes said Chicago cycling is awful, New Bike League report says our city is a best practice (Bloomberg)

Welcome back Carter: Alders scold CTA prez for skipping hearing on agency getting $26.1 M in tax revenue (Block Club)

Chief equity officer Candace Moore says equitable TOD is part of Chicago’s Year of Healing plan (Tribune)

Round Lake Beach crash leaves man, 41, dead, 6 critically injured, including a child (ABC)

Trucker who was allegedly viewing porn on phone when he killed Martin Knip, 63, charged with homicide (Tribune)

After driver killed retired officer Richard Haljean on Touhy in Edison Park, neighbors call for speed cams (CBS)

O’Hare-bound Blue Line service temporarily suspended this morning after death on tracks at Division stop (CBS)

Video shows multi-car crash in Gary that shut down all lanes of I-80 Tuesday afternoon (Fox)

Alex Nelson from Better Streets Chicago WGN) discussed campaign for municipal sidewalk snow clearance

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago