Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 25
- CTA says it’s reached tentative agreement with operators unions for a 9.25% pay hike over life of contract (Sun-Times)
- Driver charged with hit-and-run killing of Alyssa Charles, 24, last Saturday in North Chicago (LMS)
- How to help unhoused people who are sheltering at Jeff Park Transit Center? Local leaders: It’s complicated (Nadig)
- Semi driver flees after vehicle is struck by Metra train at Arlington Heights, leaves behind license plate (Sun-Times)
- Northern Illinois Food Bank brings fresh produce to Fort Sheridan Metra station (Daily Herald)
- It’s that time of year again: Metra lights fires next to tracks to keep trains running in cold (Fox)
- Better Streets Chicago makes multiple news appearances today to discuss #PlowTheSidewalks campaign
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago