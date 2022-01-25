Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 25

CTA says it’s reached tentative agreement with operators unions for a 9.25% pay hike over life of contract (Sun-Times)

Driver charged with hit-and-run killing of Alyssa Charles, 24, last Saturday in North Chicago (LMS)

How to help unhoused people who are sheltering at Jeff Park Transit Center? Local leaders: It’s complicated (Nadig)

Semi driver flees after vehicle is struck by Metra train at Arlington Heights, leaves behind license plate (Sun-Times)

Northern Illinois Food Bank brings fresh produce to Fort Sheridan Metra station (Daily Herald)

It’s that time of year again: Metra lights fires next to tracks to keep trains running in cold (Fox)

Better Streets Chicago makes multiple news appearances today to discuss #PlowTheSidewalks campaign

