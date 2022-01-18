Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 18

New bill would allow municipalities to impose a gas tax in Illinois (WREX)

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Angel Thomas, 37, as she got into car in in West Garfield (ABC)

Motorist struck and killed. Derrick E. Smith Jr., 21, on Rte. 53 in Joliet (Patch)

40th Ward residents elect projects including a ped island and bike lanes on Granville

Buffalo Grove trustees approve contract to design pedestrian crossing of 6-lane road at high school (Tribune)

More coverage of the upcoming permanent Chicago scooter program (TOC, Block Club)

4 developments coming to 4400 block of N Clark, including one with no car parking (Block Club)

Ravenswood sculptor makes 10-inch replicas of Chicago-style homes (Block Club)

