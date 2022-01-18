Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 18
- New bill would allow municipalities to impose a gas tax in Illinois (WREX)
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Angel Thomas, 37, as she got into car in in West Garfield (ABC)
- Motorist struck and killed. Derrick E. Smith Jr., 21, on Rte. 53 in Joliet (Patch)
- 40th Ward residents elect projects including a ped island and bike lanes on Granville
- Buffalo Grove trustees approve contract to design pedestrian crossing of 6-lane road at high school (Tribune)
- More coverage of the upcoming permanent Chicago scooter program (TOC, Block Club)
- 4 developments coming to 4400 block of N Clark, including one with no car parking (Block Club)
- Ravenswood sculptor makes 10-inch replicas of Chicago-style homes (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago