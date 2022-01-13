Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 13

CPS Teachers narrowly approve school reopening deal, but COVID-19 safety concerns linger (Block Club)

UIC researcher Stacey Sutton discusses the findings of her speed camera report (ABC)

Mark A. Molitoris, 45, fatally struck by a driver in Joliet (Patch)

4 people shot near 63rd/King Green Line station Wednesday night (WGN)

A driver crashed through the wall of a Brighton Park clinic (ABC)

Railroad worker union and Metra reach tentative contract agreement (Progressive Railroading)

Greektown developer wins a reduction in car spots from 80 to 27, since Halsted is a P-street (YIMBY)

