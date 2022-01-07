Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 7
- Alderman: City bought Pilsen’s largest vacant lot for $12 through settlement with developer (Block Club)
- Passenger in van died after driver drove into oncoming traffic on I-94 in NWI, causing pileup (NWI Times)
- Driver struck and seriously injured pedestrian on U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake, NWI (NWI Times)
- Blavity looks at Columbia College’s free transit for students program via the Ventra UPass
- Council approves re-zoning parts of Randolph and Fulton in West Loop as Pedestrian Streets (YIMBY)
- 15-story luxury condo tower breaks ground at 21 N May Street, near Morgan, Racine stations (YIMBY)
- Daily Herald looks at new bike and pedestrian plans in the suburbs
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago