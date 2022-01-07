Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 7

Alderman: City bought Pilsen’s largest vacant lot for $12 through settlement with developer (Block Club)

Passenger in van died after driver drove into oncoming traffic on I-94 in NWI, causing pileup (NWI Times)

Driver struck and seriously injured pedestrian on U.S. 41 in Cedar Lake, NWI (NWI Times)

Blavity looks at Columbia College’s free transit for students program via the Ventra UPass

Council approves re-zoning parts of Randolph and Fulton in West Loop as Pedestrian Streets (YIMBY)

15-story luxury condo tower breaks ground at 21 N May Street, near Morgan, Racine stations (YIMBY)

Daily Herald looks at new bike and pedestrian plans in the suburbs

