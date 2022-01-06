Police seek Jeep driver who killed pedestrian at Belmont/Menard on NYE

A person killed by a hit-and-and run driver on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve on the border of Portage Park and Belmont Cragin may have been the last person fatally struck in 2021 while walking on Chicago Streets, and was at least the 25th pedestrian fatality of the year.

According to Police News Affairs, on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:20 p.m., the person was crossing the street at the intersection of Belmont (3200 North) and Menard (5700 West) avenues. The driver of a gray 2014 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the person and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their identity.

CPD asks residents who think they’ve spotted the Jeep to dial 9-1-1, give the location, the driver’s direction of travel, and a quick description, including the plate number, color of vehicle, and occupants. You can also provide info at 312-745-4521, or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Fatality Tracker: 2021 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 25

Bicyclist: 10

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.