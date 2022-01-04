Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 4
- Hit-and-run driver charged with killing Malinda Massey, 52, who was waiting for bus in Auburn Gresham (ABC)
- Woman, 76, killed in two-car crash in southwest-suburban Sugar Grove on New Year’s Eve (Tribune)
- Word-of-mouth bike shop in Evanston garage offers repairs, inclusive space (Evanston Roundtable)
- Working Bikes gets a shoutout in The Conversation piece about community bike shops around the world
- New coffee shop open inside Palatine Metra station (Daily Herald)
- Chicagoland-based Allstate brings back Mayhem ad mascot (Crain’s)
- “77 Flavors of Chicago” Podcast visits restaurants in every community area (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago