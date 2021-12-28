Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 28

Teen killed, at least 6 others injured, in 2-vehicle Palos Hills crash Monday evening (NBC)

Crash involving city bus and South Shore Line train in Gary, no reported injuries (CBS)

Charges for hit-and-run, battery in two different Northlake crashes (Tribune)

Man charged with 12/22 robbery at the Linden Purple Line station in Wilmette (Tribune)

Work resumes on Jahn tower near Roosevelt station with 738 apartments, 23 affordable, 320 car spots (YIMBY)

Landscaping progresses rapidly for tower near Union Station with 350 parking spaces (YIMBY)

Better Streets will protest removal of part of Halsted bike lane on 12/29 at 6:45 PM at 2451 S. Halsted

Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago