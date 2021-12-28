Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 28
- Teen killed, at least 6 others injured, in 2-vehicle Palos Hills crash Monday evening (NBC)
- Crash involving city bus and South Shore Line train in Gary, no reported injuries (CBS)
- Charges for hit-and-run, battery in two different Northlake crashes (Tribune)
- Man charged with 12/22 robbery at the Linden Purple Line station in Wilmette (Tribune)
- Work resumes on Jahn tower near Roosevelt station with 738 apartments, 23 affordable, 320 car spots (YIMBY)
- Landscaping progresses rapidly for tower near Union Station with 350 parking spaces (YIMBY)
- Better Streets will protest removal of part of Halsted bike lane on 12/29 at 6:45 PM at 2451 S. Halsted
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago