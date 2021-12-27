Connie Ratzel, 81, who recently ran a marathon, fatally struck on 4-lane road in Morgan Park

Connie Covarrubias Ratzel, 81, led an extraordinary, service-oriented life that even included running the Chicago Marathon as an octogenarian last October. But tragically, this youthful senior’s life was ended when she tried to cross a high-speed four lane Morgan Park road while carrying bags of groceries for homeless people.

According to the Chicago Police Department, on Friday, November 19, at about 11 a.m., Ratzel attempted to cross the 2300 block of West 111th Street, near a Fairplay grocery store. In this location, 111th has a four-lane “stroad” (a large street that creates unsafe conditions for pedestrians in an urban area), with a wide layout that encourages high driver speeds.