Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 22

Woman, 68, struck by driver who ran red while waiting for bus in Grand Crossing has died (Fox)

Driver runs red, strikes another car, injures pedestrian, hits storefront in Rogers Park (Block Club)

Case of innocent Black teen jailed after Kankakee shooting highlights traffic stop inequalities (Tribune)

SWAT team called to ERIK’S Bike Shop in Skokie after break in (CBS)

Gage Park school raising money to create kindergarten bike education program (Block Club)

What’s the best way to get bike grease out of clothes? (The Chainlink)

The CTA will once again offer free rides on New Year’s Eve (Time Out)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago