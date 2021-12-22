Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 22
- Woman, 68, struck by driver who ran red while waiting for bus in Grand Crossing has died (Fox)
- Driver runs red, strikes another car, injures pedestrian, hits storefront in Rogers Park (Block Club)
- Case of innocent Black teen jailed after Kankakee shooting highlights traffic stop inequalities (Tribune)
- SWAT team called to ERIK’S Bike Shop in Skokie after break in (CBS)
- Gage Park school raising money to create kindergarten bike education program (Block Club)
- What’s the best way to get bike grease out of clothes? (The Chainlink)
- The CTA will once again offer free rides on New Year’s Eve (Time Out)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago