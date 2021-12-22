Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 22

  • Woman, 68, struck by driver who ran red while waiting for bus in Grand Crossing has died (Fox)
  • Driver runs red, strikes another car, injures pedestrian, hits storefront in Rogers Park (Block Club)
  • Case of innocent Black teen jailed after Kankakee shooting highlights traffic stop inequalities (Tribune)
  • SWAT team called to ERIK’S Bike Shop in Skokie after break in (CBS)
  • Gage Park school raising money to create kindergarten bike education program (Block Club)
  • What’s the best way to get bike grease out of clothes? (The Chainlink)
  • The CTA will once again offer free rides on New Year’s Eve (Time Out)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago