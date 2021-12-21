Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 21
- RTA board approves 2022 budget and 2022-2026 capital program (Mass Transit)
- Op-ed: Integrating Metra Electric with ‘L’ system could help revitalize south lakefront (Crain’s)
- Tribune columnist questions major raises for CTA, Metra chiefs during time of low ridership
- Speeding driver strikes tree in 900 block of W. Pershing in Oakland, dies in fiery crash (Sun-Times)
- Man, 83, dies after driving into stopped semi in North Chicago (LMCS)
- Family of Tiffany Borre, 40, killed in hit-and-run crash, wants charges against the driver (NBC)
- Man, 18, found shot and critically wounded Monday evening on Red Line train at 69th Street (CBS)
- Alley at 4870 N. Milwaukee will become Jeff Park’s first pedestrian plaza (Block Club)
