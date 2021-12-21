Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 21

RTA board approves 2022 budget and 2022-2026 capital program (Mass Transit)

Op-ed: Integrating Metra Electric with ‘L’ system could help revitalize south lakefront (Crain’s)

Tribune columnist questions major raises for CTA, Metra chiefs during time of low ridership

Speeding driver strikes tree in 900 block of W. Pershing in Oakland, dies in fiery crash (Sun-Times)

Man, 83, dies after driving into stopped semi in North Chicago (LMCS)

Family of Tiffany Borre, 40, killed in hit-and-run crash, wants charges against the driver (NBC)

Man, 18, found shot and critically wounded Monday evening on Red Line train at 69th Street (CBS)

Alley at 4870 N. Milwaukee will become Jeff Park’s first pedestrian plaza (Block Club)

