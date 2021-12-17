USDOT Pressures States To Spend New Infrastructure Funds Sustainably

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
You Can Help Make State DOTs Accountable for How They SpendBy Angie Schmitt |
Pressure is mounting on the president and Congress to keep roads and bridges from falling apart by increasing transportation funding. But a big part of the problem is states, which receive the lion’s share of federal transportation funds but opt to spend most on new roads, instead of maintaining existing infrastructure. Between 2009 and 2011, states spent just […]
Eno: Stop Obsessing Over the Gas Tax and Change How We Fund TranspoBy Tanya Snyder |
Twenty years ago, Japan’s electoral reform redistributed power, giving urban constituencies a greater voice. One result: Japan eliminated its version of the Highway Trust Fund, which urban voters saw as satisfying the interests of the construction lobby, not their own. If city-dwellers had a greater voice in the United States, would the same thing happen? […]
CMAP Seeks Its Own Dedicated Tax For Transit, Green InfrastructureBy Steven Vance |
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning last week floated its own proposal to fix the region’s shortfall in transportation funding. It launched FUND 2040, a campaign calling upon the Illinois legislature to fund sustainable infrastructure through a quarter-cent sales tax across the Chicagoland region. CMAP says this increase would generate $300 million annually, which it […]
If You Want to Know Trump’s Infrastructure Priorities, Focus on His BudgetBy John Greenfield |
Donald Trump's big infrastructure plan is still more of a rumor than an actual plan, leading to widespread speculation about his transportation priorities. But we don't have to wait for major new legislation to get a clear sense of what the White House thinks is important.
Why Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Would Be Bad News for ChicagoBy John Greenfield |
The plan cuts federal funding for transit and Amtrak, and Trump's 2019 budget calls for eliminating a key source of grants for CTA projects.