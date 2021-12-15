Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 15

Driver charged with killing Sophie Allen had multiple DUIs, revoked license, drug convictions (ABC)

Darlene Kerber, 61, killed in 3-vehicle Winnetka crash Monday night (Tribune)

Semi crash resulted in large amount of honey spilled across I-65 in NW Indiana (ABC)

Readers respond to (slightly stupid) Tribune editorial proposing big ideas to address congestion

Misericordia hopes Peterson/Ridge stop will bring foot traffic to Hearts and Flour Bakery (CBS)

Metra and Marines Reserve hosted Toys for Tots drive at all downtown stations (CBS)

CTA Holiday Train makes North Shore stops: “It’s a family tradition” (Tribune)

