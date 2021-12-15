Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 15
- Driver charged with killing Sophie Allen had multiple DUIs, revoked license, drug convictions (ABC)
- Darlene Kerber, 61, killed in 3-vehicle Winnetka crash Monday night (Tribune)
- Semi crash resulted in large amount of honey spilled across I-65 in NW Indiana (ABC)
- Readers respond to (slightly stupid) Tribune editorial proposing big ideas to address congestion
- Misericordia hopes Peterson/Ridge stop will bring foot traffic to Hearts and Flour Bakery (CBS)
- Metra and Marines Reserve hosted Toys for Tots drive at all downtown stations (CBS)
- CTA Holiday Train makes North Shore stops: “It’s a family tradition” (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago