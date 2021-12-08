Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 8
- ATA honors Lawndale resident Rochelle Jackson, who helped bring back Ogden bus (Block Club)
- 2 injured, 1 arrested after fiery crash on Oakwood Blvd. near DuSable LSD (ABC)
- Driver seriously injures man, 27, crossing Touhy in the latest of many Niles bike and ped crashes (Tribune)
- Evanstonians want the CTA to hurry up and fix crumbling Purple Line infrastructure (CBS)
- Schaumburg drafts 4-year plan to improve bike-friendliness (Daily Herald)
- Rail unions seek to block BNSF, Metra vaccine mandates (Trains)
- Bike-powered potato-based doughnut company is looking to open in Andersonville (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago