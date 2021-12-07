Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 7

Tribune article on new study of Chicagoland congestion does not contain the word “transit”

Crash involving 3 semi drivers shuts down lanes on I-80 near Indianapolis Boulevard (CBS)

Streets and San depot near Thorndale stop could be replaced with 80 affordable units (Block Club)

11-story office building near Morgan stop with 39 car spots features “CTA-inspired lobby” (YIMBY)

Ken Griffin, who gave $12M for LFT separation, donates $5M for Miami’s Underline (Miami Herald)

Ald. Gardiner’s challenger would be booted from 45th Ward in proposed ward remap (Block Club)

“Crazy and weird” sport of cyclocross brings national championships to Wheaton (Tribune)

Woman discovers the magic of O’Hare Airport on all-night layover: ‘It’s amazing in there” (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago