Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 7
- Tribune article on new study of Chicagoland congestion does not contain the word “transit”
- Crash involving 3 semi drivers shuts down lanes on I-80 near Indianapolis Boulevard (CBS)
- Streets and San depot near Thorndale stop could be replaced with 80 affordable units (Block Club)
- 11-story office building near Morgan stop with 39 car spots features “CTA-inspired lobby” (YIMBY)
- Ken Griffin, who gave $12M for LFT separation, donates $5M for Miami’s Underline (Miami Herald)
- Ald. Gardiner’s challenger would be booted from 45th Ward in proposed ward remap (Block Club)
- “Crazy and weird” sport of cyclocross brings national championships to Wheaton (Tribune)
- Woman discovers the magic of O’Hare Airport on all-night layover: ‘It’s amazing in there” (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago