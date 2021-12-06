Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 6
- Urban Land Institute floats ideas for improving Mag Mile, including new bridge to LFT (Sun-Times)
- Trucker carrying a payload of salt crashed on I-88 near Eola Rd., 1 seriously injured (CBS)
- 2 men are in fair condition after shooting near Garfield Red stop, trains skipped station (ABC)
- Boy, 15, arrested, charged in beating of CTA bus driver in Loop Saturday night (NBC)
- CTA stabbing epidemic continues with assault on Blue Line near Irving Monday morning (ABC)
- Police: Driver suffered minor injuries after experiencing “medical episode,” crashing into home (CBS)
- Police officer responding to call crashes into Little Village home, no injuries (Tribune)
- Riders, commuter and freight railroads pay tribute to beloved conductor (Daily Herald)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago