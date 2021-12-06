Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 6

Urban Land Institute floats ideas for improving Mag Mile, including new bridge to LFT (Sun-Times)

Trucker carrying a payload of salt crashed on I-88 near Eola Rd., 1 seriously injured (CBS)

2 men are in fair condition after shooting near Garfield Red stop, trains skipped station (ABC)

Boy, 15, arrested, charged in beating of CTA bus driver in Loop Saturday night (NBC)

CTA stabbing epidemic continues with assault on Blue Line near Irving Monday morning (ABC)

Police: Driver suffered minor injuries after experiencing “medical episode,” crashing into home (CBS)

Police officer responding to call crashes into Little Village home, no injuries (Tribune)

Riders, commuter and freight railroads pay tribute to beloved conductor (Daily Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago