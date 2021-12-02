Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 2

Infra bill will accelerate push to make remaining 42 CTA stations ADA-accessible (Tribune)

Man who fell from platform of Armitage/Western Blue station has died (NBC)

Male pedestrian, 50, was struck and killed on Dan Ryan near 47th Street Tuesday morning (CBS)

After long delay on S. Red Line, driver who left booth was kicked in back by passenger ( ABC

Hyde Park police crackdown questioned; Proposed strategies include pedestrianizing 53rd (Block Club)

New York Times cites Divvy as a best practice for bike-share system expansion

South Shore residents say breakwaters are needed to protect neighborhood from flooding (Block Club)

Near 200 cars towed on first day of Chicago’s winter parking ban (Block Club)

Does the proposed new 36th Ward look more like a hot dog or a dachshund? (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago