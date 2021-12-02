Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 2
- Infra bill will accelerate push to make remaining 42 CTA stations ADA-accessible (Tribune)
- Man who fell from platform of Armitage/Western Blue station has died (NBC)
- Male pedestrian, 50, was struck and killed on Dan Ryan near 47th Street Tuesday morning (CBS)
- After long delay on S. Red Line, driver who left booth was kicked in back by passenger (ABC)
- Hyde Park police crackdown questioned; Proposed strategies include pedestrianizing 53rd (Block Club)
- New York Times cites Divvy as a best practice for bike-share system expansion
- South Shore residents say breakwaters are needed to protect neighborhood from flooding (Block Club)
- Near 200 cars towed on first day of Chicago’s winter parking ban (Block Club)
- Does the proposed new 36th Ward look more like a hot dog or a dachshund? (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago