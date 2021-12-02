Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 2

  • Infra bill will accelerate push to make remaining 42 CTA stations ADA-accessible (Tribune)
  • Man who fell from platform of Armitage/Western Blue station has died (NBC)
  • Male pedestrian, 50, was struck and killed  on Dan Ryan near 47th Street Tuesday morning (CBS)
  • After long delay on S. Red Line, driver who left booth was kicked in back by passenger (ABC)
  • Hyde Park police crackdown questioned; Proposed strategies include pedestrianizing 53rd (Block Club)
  • New York Times cites Divvy as a best practice for bike-share system expansion
  • South Shore residents say breakwaters are needed to protect neighborhood from flooding (Block Club)
  • Near 200 cars towed on first day of Chicago’s winter parking ban (Block Club)
  • Does the proposed new 36th Ward look more like a hot dog or a dachshund? (Block Club)

thumbnail_Support copy

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago