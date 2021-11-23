Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 23

CDOT marked World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with a CAN-TV segment

Suspect in Waukesha parade murders was out on $1,000 bail for running over a woman on 11/2 (CNN)

Jeep driver killed Mekhi Sutton, 1, by rear-ending SUV he was traveling in at N. Chicago stoplight (Herald)

Metra ticket machine contract aims to eliminate on-train cash sales (Railway Gazette)

Franklin Park may get faster train traffic: Metra, CP, CREATE officials herald upgrades (Tribune)

UP says CP-KCS merger could impact Chicagoland Metra and Amtrak service (Trains.com)

CTA Holiday Train, Bus coming back for 2021 (ABC)

