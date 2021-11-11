Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 11
- Sun-Times editorial endorses proposal to widen the Eisenhower Expressway
- Chicagoland road builders are licking their chops at the prospect of more infra bill-funded biz (Crain’s)
- New 7000 Series railcars spotted on the Brown Line (RTA Memes)
- Leaders of Black and Latino caucuses endorse proposal for majority-Asian ward in Chinatown (Block Club)
- Man honored after pulling senior from car stuck on Metra tracks before Sugar Grove crash (ABC)
- Barrington’s Metra station gets a new roof, additional access for drivers from Route 14 (Tribune)
- Rogers Parkers want park named for Pollard family, neighborhood’s 1st Black residents (Block Club)
- Is a major motivation for Chicago’s street cleaning program revenue for parking tickets? (Reader)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago