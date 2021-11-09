Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 9
- As the planet burns, Illinois Economic Policy Institute want to spend billions to widen Ike (Sun-Times)
- Illinois to get at least $17 billion from the Biden infrastructure bill; could be more (Sun-Times)
- CTA: Ridership is steadily growing, nearly double what it was in January
- South Shore Line head says double track project, West Lake Corridor extension on schedule (WFYI)
- Amazon installed lockers in 5 CTA stations rent-free. Few details are available to public (News Nation)
- Hit-and-run driver in custody after killing food courier Daveion Johnson, 20, on a scooter or moped (ABC)
- Woman says man attacked her on Green Line because she didn’t want to listen to his music (CBS)
- Former CTA bus driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery in body slamming of passenger (Fox)
