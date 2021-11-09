Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 9

As the planet burns, Illinois Economic Policy Institute want to spend billions to widen Ike (Sun-Times)

Illinois to get at least $17 billion from the Biden infrastructure bill; could be more (Sun-Times)

CTA: Ridership is steadily growing, nearly double what it was in January

South Shore Line head says double track project, West Lake Corridor extension on schedule (WFYI)

Amazon installed lockers in 5 CTA stations rent-free. Few details are available to public (News Nation)

Hit-and-run driver in custody after killing food courier Daveion Johnson, 20, on a scooter or moped (ABC)

Woman says man attacked her on Green Line because she didn’t want to listen to his music (CBS)

Former CTA bus driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery in body slamming of passenger (Fox)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago