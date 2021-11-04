Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 4
- More coverage of the Adé Hogue case and vigil (Bicycling, Block Club, CBS, FOX)
- ATA, MPC weigh in on the CTA’s 2022 budget during period of slowly recovering ridership (Block Club)
- Sun-Times editorial: Put passengers, communities first in Metra-Union Pacific dispute
- Driver charged with DUI, reckless homicide after fiery, deadly crash (FOX)
- Nixon Elementary’s playground — built after years of advocacy — destroyed in an arson fire (Block Club)
- Work could start next summer on affordable housing near upcoming Auburn Park station (Block Club)
- UTC and RTA host “Emerging From Crisis Wiser: Reimagining Regional Transit” webinar on 11/11
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2021. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago