Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 2

Friends, colleagues remember Adé Hogue; Vigil planned tonight 6 PM at Grand/LFT (Block Club)

3 officers among 4 people injured in crash on 300 block of North Laramie (ABC)

SUV driver crashed into front desk of Skokie medical spa (CBS)

ATA calls for more physical protection, better maintenance on Chicago bikeways (Block Club)

CDOT installs 3 pedestrian islands near The 606, neighbors want more traffic calming (Block Club)

CTA debuts new yellow-and-blue Sky train on Green Line to honor WNBA champs (WGN)

Work to extend Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway about 30% completed (PJ Star)

