Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 2
- Friends, colleagues remember Adé Hogue; Vigil planned tonight 6 PM at Grand/LFT (Block Club)
- 3 officers among 4 people injured in crash on 300 block of North Laramie (ABC)
- SUV driver crashed into front desk of Skokie medical spa (CBS)
- ATA calls for more physical protection, better maintenance on Chicago bikeways (Block Club)
- CDOT installs 3 pedestrian islands near The 606, neighbors want more traffic calming (Block Club)
- CTA debuts new yellow-and-blue Sky train on Green Line to honor WNBA champs (WGN)
- Work to extend Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway about 30% completed (PJ Star)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.