Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 28
- 9 weeks into school year, nearly 4K CPS students still without reliable transportation (Block Club)
- Vigil held for Gionvanni Leon, 7, fatally struck on Chicago Heights 4-lane next to playing field (ABC)
- John Deere worker fatally struck while walking to picket line in Milan, NW Illinois (ABC)
- Young father seriously injured after driver of stolen car ran red in Roseland speaks out (ABC)
- Man on bike, 32, struck and critically injured by driver near Grand/LSD (Sun-Times)
- Man, 45, stabbed in face with broken bottle on Blue Line near Chicago Ave. last night (CBS)
- Habitat for Humanity seeks help building homes for veterans (Block Club)
- Celebrate the season by taking a bike ride around allegedly haunted Graceland Cemetery (Block Club)
