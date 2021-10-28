Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 28

9 weeks into school year, nearly 4K CPS students still without reliable transportation (Block Club)

Vigil held for Gionvanni Leon, 7, fatally struck on Chicago Heights 4-lane next to playing field (ABC)

John Deere worker fatally struck while walking to picket line in Milan, NW Illinois (ABC)

Young father seriously injured after driver of stolen car ran red in Roseland speaks out (ABC)

Man on bike, 32, struck and critically injured by driver near Grand/LSD (Sun-Times)

Man, 45, stabbed in face with broken bottle on Blue Line near Chicago Ave. last night (CBS)

Habitat for Humanity seeks help building homes for veterans (Block Club)

Celebrate the season by taking a bike ride around allegedly haunted Graceland Cemetery (Block Club)

