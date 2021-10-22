Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 22

CTA 2022 budget calls for maintaining service levels, no fare hikes, cutting pass costs (Tribune)

Encuentro Square, 100-unit affordable housing project near Bloomingdale Trail, coming in 2022 (Block Club)

Police release description of car whose driver critically injured pedestrian in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)

Cop faces firing for allegedly detaining CTA employee who accused fellow officer of misconduct (Sun-Times)

Could Evanston get a 606-style elevated rails-to-trails? (Chicago NUMTOT)

Morton Grove close to establishing new TIF aimed at generating development near Metra station (Tribune)

Here’s a searchable map of public bathrooms in Chicago (Tribune)

