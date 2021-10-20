Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 20
- Park will replace vacant lot at Kimball and The 606, city is doing cleanup of contamination (Block Club)
- Man died after falling on tracks at Roosevelt; Green, Orange service were partially halted (CBS)
- Several vehicles, including a police truck, demolished in Englewood crash, no word on injuries (CBS)
- Boy, 5, found wandering around the Belmont Red station reunited with mother (CBS)
- Ald. Hopkins organizes safety walk in Wicker Park after several shootings and robberies (Block Club)
- John discusses the upcoming permanent dockless rental e-scooter program on WBEZ
- Englewood neighbors are painting the 58th Street viaduct this weekend – here’s how you can help (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.