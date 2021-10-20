Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 20

Park will replace vacant lot at Kimball and The 606, city is doing cleanup of contamination (Block Club)

Man died after falling on tracks at Roosevelt; Green, Orange service were partially halted (CBS)

Several vehicles, including a police truck, demolished in Englewood crash, no word on injuries (CBS)

Boy, 5, found wandering around the Belmont Red station reunited with mother (CBS)

Ald. Hopkins organizes safety walk in Wicker Park after several shootings and robberies (Block Club)

John discusses the upcoming permanent dockless rental e-scooter program on WBEZ

Englewood neighbors are painting the 58th Street viaduct this weekend – here’s how you can help (Block Club)

