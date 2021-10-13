Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 13

ATA endorses permanent scooter program, calls for citywide protected bike/scooter lane network

More coverage of the upcoming e-scooter ordinance vote (Tribune, CBS)

More coverage of Equiticity’s “Biking Where Black” study (Tribune, The Hill)

2 potential buyers for Thompson Center submitted proposals to the state, no word on demolition (Patch)

Person in car shot and critically wounded boy, 15, on bike in Gage Park (Sun-Times)

Person steals an ambulance in Humboldt Park, strikes cyclist, causing minor injuries (ABC)

Driver charged with DUI for June crash in Lisle that injured 5 children and left a baby dead (Tribune)

Semi driver gets vehicle stuck beneath Red Line tracks at Sheridan station (Tribune)

Community meeting tonight at 6 PM to discuss Lincoln Ave. plaza and streetscape project

Streetsblog Chicago meetup 6-8 PM tonight at Handlebar, 2311 W. North in Wicker Park

