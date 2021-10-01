Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 1

Nearly 200 affordable housing units could be coming to west end of the Bloomingdale Trail (Block Club)

New study: Affordable housing is rapidly disappearing on the North Side (Block Club)

Details on judge’s decision that UP is under no obligation to provide service on 3 Metra lines (Railway Age)

4 people injured in crash at 87th and Ashland in Auburn Gresham (CBS)

CTA temporarily stops Red Line lead paint removal in Uptown after “clouds of dust” escape containment area (Block Club)

AARP Illinois bought an ad in the Sun-Times to publicize the Recyclery’s artistic pothole-filling project

Cal’s Angels members are biking 1,000 miles Mt. Rushmore to Chicago to raise money for kids with cancer (KEVN)

