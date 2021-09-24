Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 24

Federal ruling: UP is under no obligation to keep providing service on 3 lines it runs for Metra (Courthouse News)

Driver charged with DUI after killing female motorist, 44, and injuring child, 4, near Woodstock (ABC)

Driver killed in fiery crash after hitting semi on I-57 in University Park (ABC)

Driver knocks out fence near Midway Airport, no injuries (Fox)

Video: Metra officers stop man from jumping off bridge: “Nothing is worth you taking your life” (NWI Times)

People from tent city in viaduct on Chicago near Kedzie say city threw out their possessions (Block Club)

Marathon “bandit” who disarmed CTA robber gets $5.5K from Carnegie Hero Fund (Sun-Times)

Site next to Metra Cheltenham station could get health center or Black inventors museum (Block Club)

Action alert: Help save the e-bike benefit in Congressional budget bill (ATA)

