Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 24

  • Federal ruling: UP is under no obligation to keep providing service on 3 lines it runs for Metra (Courthouse News)
  • Driver charged with DUI after killing female motorist, 44, and injuring child, 4, near Woodstock (ABC)
  • Driver killed in fiery crash after hitting semi on I-57 in University Park (ABC)
  • Driver knocks out fence near Midway Airport, no injuries (Fox)
  • Video: Metra officers stop man from jumping off bridge: “Nothing is worth you taking your life” (NWI Times)
  • People from tent city in viaduct on Chicago near Kedzie say city threw out their possessions (Block Club)
  • Marathon “bandit” who disarmed CTA robber gets $5.5K from Carnegie Hero Fund (Sun-Times)
  • Site next to Metra Cheltenham station could get health center or Black inventors museum (Block Club)
  • Action alert: Help save the e-bike benefit in Congressional budget bill (ATA)

