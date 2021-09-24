Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 24
- Federal ruling: UP is under no obligation to keep providing service on 3 lines it runs for Metra (Courthouse News)
- Driver charged with DUI after killing female motorist, 44, and injuring child, 4, near Woodstock (ABC)
- Driver killed in fiery crash after hitting semi on I-57 in University Park (ABC)
- Driver knocks out fence near Midway Airport, no injuries (Fox)
- Video: Metra officers stop man from jumping off bridge: “Nothing is worth you taking your life” (NWI Times)
- People from tent city in viaduct on Chicago near Kedzie say city threw out their possessions (Block Club)
- Marathon “bandit” who disarmed CTA robber gets $5.5K from Carnegie Hero Fund (Sun-Times)
- Site next to Metra Cheltenham station could get health center or Black inventors museum (Block Club)
- Action alert: Help save the e-bike benefit in Congressional budget bill (ATA)
