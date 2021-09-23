Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 23
- CMAP, ATA, and other groups unveil proposal for $27M Lake Calumet bike/ped bridge (Block Club)
- More coverage of CDOT’s current 100-mile bike lane push (Sun-Times, NBC, CBS)
- A driver crashed through a guardrail on the Eisenhower in suburban Hillside (NBC)
- Two Metra police officers stop fleeing man from jumping off bridge in Blue Island (Fox)
- Man gets fined $500 for chopping up a Brighton Park alley speed hump with a pick axe (Block Club)
- Loyola Phoenix: Wear a mask on the CTA, or else get off the train or bus
- National Road Safety Foundation and Chicago Auto Show hold safety PSA contest for teens
