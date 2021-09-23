Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 23

CMAP, ATA, and other groups unveil proposal for $27M Lake Calumet bike/ped bridge (Block Club)

More coverage of CDOT’s current 100-mile bike lane push (Sun-Times, NBC, CBS)

A driver crashed through a guardrail on the Eisenhower in suburban Hillside (NBC)

Two Metra police officers stop fleeing man from jumping off bridge in Blue Island (Fox)

Man gets fined $500 for chopping up a Brighton Park alley speed hump with a pick axe (Block Club)

Loyola Phoenix: Wear a mask on the CTA, or else get off the train or bus

National Road Safety Foundation and Chicago Auto Show hold safety PSA contest for teens

